Thursday, May 23, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Massive crowd gathers in Iran’s Birjand for late president’s funeral

By IFP Editorial Staff

A large number of people have packed the streets in the eastern Iranian city of Birjand to participate in President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral procession, aerial images show.

The funeral on Thursday marks the fourth day of the five-day national mourning declared by the Iranian Leader to commemorate the president and his entourage who died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Raisi, who hails from the northeastern city of Mashhad, will be buried late on Thursday in his hometown in the shrine of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa al-Reza.

Dozens of foreign dignitaries including heads of state and foreign ministers paid tribute to the late president and his companions on Thursday in Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks