Massive crowd gathers in Iran’s Birjand for late president’s funeral

The funeral on Thursday marks the fourth day of the five-day national mourning declared by the Iranian Leader to commemorate the president and his entourage who died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.
Raisi, who hails from the northeastern city of Mashhad, will be buried late on Thursday in his hometown in the shrine of the eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa al-Reza.
Dozens of foreign dignitaries including heads of state and foreign ministers paid tribute to the late president and his companions on Thursday in Tehran.