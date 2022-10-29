In Mashhad, a funeral and a sea of lights for victims of Shiraz terrorist attack

Mourners turned out in thousands in Mashhad, where they walked on foot as part of the vigil and held up their cell phones with their flashlights on, creating a massive sea of lights.

A gunman opened fire on pilgrims at Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz on Wednesday, running through the halls and courtyards with an AK-47 and shooting at everyone who appeared on his path, including women and children.

Anti-terrorism forces responded to the scene, where they shot and injured the assailant. He later died of his wounds.

A second suspect was arrested on the scene, and a third is on the run. Police have launched a manhunt.

The Daesh terrorist group soon claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, funerals were held for the victims in Shiraz.