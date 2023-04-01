Man arrested for throwing yogurt on women without appropriate hijab

The video showing the two women, reportedly a mother and her daughter, the latter without hijab and the former with most of her head uncovered, was widely circulated online accompanied by the hashtag “yogurt” in Persian.

The same source said that the perpetrator was arrested on charges of “violating public order”.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the two women for breaking the laws which require the wearing of the hijab in all public places. Shandiz, where the incident happened, is near the holy city of Mashhad.

The throwing of yogurt by the man has drawn criticism on social media after the footage went viral.