Majority of Iranians say they want Iran deal revived: Poll

According to a poll conducted on 1,100 adults via telephone by Keyou Analytics, 53.9 percent of the respondents said they expected the administration to revive the nuclear deal, while 12.2 percent said they wanted Iran out of the agreement.

Under the Iran deal, originally between Iran and six world powers, a raft of sanctions that had been imposed on the country over its nuclear program was lifted, opening a flow of foreign businesses into the country.

Former US President Donald Trump, however, unilaterally pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reintroduced tougher restrictions on the country, which have partially to blame for its battered economy.

Since Trump was voted out of office, Iran has been negotiating with the United States indirectly to facilitate its return and revive the deal. Those negotiations have, however, stopped, apparently to allow the sides to make political decisions.

The Keyou poll also studied the approval rating of the Raisi administration, which assumed office in August 2021 on a platform of reviving the Iranian economy.

The poll found that 32.3 percent of respondents approved of the Raisi administration’s performance compared to an earlier poll that had been carried out five months ago, when 44.1 percent of people expressed approval.

Also, 52 percent of the respondents disapproved of the administration’s performance, compared to 50.4 percent in the previous polling.

Asked specifically to rate the administration’s economic performance from 1 (lowest performance rate) to 5 (highest performance rate), 43 percent of the respondents — by far the largest percentage —picked 1.

A mere 10 percent rated the administration’s economic performance the highest.