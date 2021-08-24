Major Iran Sugar Company Returned to Public Sector

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A court in Iran has issued a verdict, cancelling a previous agreement under which Iran’s Haft Tappeh Sugar Company would be sold to the private sector.

The IRIB has quoted Iran’s Judiciary as announcing the return of the company to the public sector. The private sector however said it has not been served the ruling yet. A picture of the verdict, effective immediately, showed the date February 2021. According to the ruling, from the date of issuance thereof, the Iranian government will be responsible for production at Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory and also for payment of personnel salaries.

The company, located in the southern province of Khuzestan, was founded in 1975 to produce sugarcane and related products.

The transfer of the sugar mill to the private sector in 2015 triggered protests and strike by its workers, and its return to the public sector is seen as a victory for them. Following the transfer to the private sector, the workers faced delays in payment of their salaries, which made them angry.

There are also conflicting reports about the arrest of the company’s CEO Omid Asadbeigi. After protests happened at the factory, then Judiciary Chief Ebhraim Raeisi [now Iran’s president] visited the site of the factory and promised the personnel to redress their grievances.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here