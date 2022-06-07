Late chief of Iran’s Ettelaat Institute laid to rest

There were some dignitaries and former and current officials among those participating in the funeral at Ettelaat Institute including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Keyhan Newspaper chief Hossein Shariatmadari, former vice president Es’hagh Jahangiri, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, former foreign minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif, Tehran’s Representative at Majles Mostafa Kavakebian, and film director Majid Majidi.

Some of the participants spoke about Seyyed Mahmoud Doaei including Zarif.

The former top diplomat praised the late cleric as very humble and a paragon of ethics.

Doaei died of heart failure in Tehran on Sunday. The cleric was born in 1941 in the Iranian city of Yazd. He accompanied the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, while he was living in exile in the Iraqi city of Najaf.