The Seismological Center at the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University reported that the earthquake occurred at 09:35 a.m. local time and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The quake shook Dorz, a village in the province’s Larestan County.

There have been no immediate reports on possible casualties or material damage.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected region.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.