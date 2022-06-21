Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Venezuela’s Maduro says impressed by scientific, technological progress in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, fresh from a trip to Iran, says he is amazed by the scientific and technological progress Iran has made during the recent years.

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, Maduro praised Iran for beating decades-long US sanctions and pushing the scientific boundaries.

The Venezuelan president arrived in Tehran on Friday at the head of a high-ranking delegation and met with Iranian officials.

During his stay, Maduro was taken on a tour of Iranian scientific sites and plants to witness achievements of Iranian knowledge-based companies first-hand.

“We got very surprised by the level of progress Iran has made in the field of science and technology in recent years,” Maduro told Al-Mayadeen.

He also met the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi. The two countries signed a 20-year deal aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields.

