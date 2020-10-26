Macron’s Islamophobic Remarks Show He’s Politically Immature: Iran

Iran’s top security official has lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron for his Islamophobic remarks, advising him to read history more and not pin his hopes on the US and Israeli support.

In a Monday tweet, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani described Macron’s “Islamophobic” remarks as “unwise behaviour” and an indication of his “political immaturity”.

“Otherwise, he would not have taken such an offensive move against Islam in order to realize his dream of leading Europe,” Shamkhani noted.

“I advise him to read history more, and not pin his hopes on the support of the declining America and the decaying Zionism,” he added.

Shamkhani’s comments came after numerous Muslim states and peoples denounced Macron’s persisting support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“We will not give in, ever,” Macron tweeted on Sunday. The tweet served to back up his earlier support for a French teacher’s displaying of cartoons insulting of the Prophet of Islam in his class under the pretext of “freedom of speech.”

“France will never renounce caricatures,” Macron had declared on Wednesday, defending the teacher for “promoting freedom.”