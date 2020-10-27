Macron’s Insult to Muslim Sanctities Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iranian MPs Condemn French President’s Insult to Prophet Muhammad

2- Southwest Asia Decisive Region for Global Domination: Iran Top General

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- No More Sanctions Left

2- 1990 Revolution Completed in Chile

* People’s Glorious Celebration after Constitutional Referendum Victory

3- Sanctions and How Anti-Iran Pressure Will Be Continued [Editorial]

4- Pakistani PM Writes to Facebook Chief: Remove Anti-Islamic Content

* Revision Instead of Censorship

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Vaccine Not Delivered; Flu Spreads in Iran

2- Increased COVID-19 Fatalities in Dark Days of Tehran

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Civil War Ahead of America

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Muslim World against France and Macron

2- Qalibaf Breaks His Silence over MPs’ Insult to Rouhani

3- Biden’s Early Celebration or Fierce Election Competition?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Trump or Biden?

2- Iranians Free from Coronavirus Punishments

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: UN Must Stand against Unilateralism and War

2- French President’s Insult to Muslim Sanctities Widely Condemned in the World

Iran Newspaper:

1- Anti-Sanction Dams of Iranian Economy

2- Judiciary Chief: Insulting Any Individual Is Condemned

3- Insulting Religious Sanctities Cruelty against Freedom

Javan Newspaper:

1- Evil! [Macron]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Nothing More Left to Sanction: Trump’s National Security Advisor

2- Baghdad Gathering on Anniversary of Big Sedition: Few People on Streets, Fuss Made in Social Media

3- Madness of Buying Weapons on Verge of US Elections

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Macron Target of Muslims’ Wrath

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Admits Its Maximum Pressure Failed

2- Stances of Trump and Biden toward Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran and US Senate Election

* With What Senate Composition Will Next US President Deal with Foreign Policy

2- Puzzle of Ukrainian Plane: Tehran, Kiev, Ottawa, and Public Opinion

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Satan of Paris