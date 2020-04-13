Luxembourg Blocks US Request to Transfer $1.6 Billion of Iran Assets

In an official statement on Monday, Luxembourg announced an appeals court on April 1 found the US seizure demand inadmissible.

The decision confirms earlier remarks by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani who said on Sunday the country had won a legal victory over the assets that had long been frozen on a US request in Luxembourg.

During a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said “Iran’s central bank and foreign ministry have recently won a very good victory in a legal battle. $1.6 billion of our money was in Luxembourg and the Americans had put their hands on it.”

The money is held in the Clearstream clearing house, a financial company owned by Deutsche Boerse based in Luxembourg.

A New York court in 2012 ordered Iran to pay $7 billion in damages over the September 11 attacks, claiming that Tehran had aided Al-Qaeda by allowing its militants to travel through its territory.

Iran has rejected the allegation and refused to pay the sum.