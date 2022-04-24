Leopard dies after going on rampage in urban area northern Iran

The leopard had gone on a rampage in the city of Qaemshahr in Mazandaran Province. Authorities say the rare animal died because of injuries it had sustained before police tried to catch it alive.

The Environment Protection Organization of Mazandaran Province said the leopard had come to the city in search of food from the surrounding forests.

Authorities in Iran are strongly urged against taking any action that could harm rare animals like this leopard.

Leopards are strongly protected in the country as they are said to be on the cusp of extinction.