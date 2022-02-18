Friday, February 18, 2022
Lebanese parliament speaker: We support Iran-Saudi talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri
The speaker of the Lebanese parliament has said Beirut supports dialog between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the opening session of the Arabic Parliamentary Union in Cairo, Nabih Berri also thanked Iraq for mediating talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have so far held three rounds of talks in Baghdad and have yet to kick off the next round.

Berri expressed hope that the negotiations will produce positive results for the interests of both nations and also for the interests of Arab and Muslim countries as well as people of the region.

Berri also spoke about Lebanon’s parliamentary elections. He said the Lebanese people are three months away from the vote and the country is committed to holding the vote in a transparent manner.

He urged the Arabic Parliamentary Union to help Lebanon hold the elections through forming a special committee tasked with monitoring the vote.

The Lebanese parliament speaker noted that Lebanon wants good ties with all Arab countries.

