Leader’s advisor dismisses Trump claims on Iran’s targeting of US base in Iraq

Ali Shamkhani, who is also a former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was quoted by Nour News website on Monday as saying that the claim by Trump made at various campaign events in recent months are “completely false.”

“After the US terrorist move in assassinating General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and other resistance commanders, based on a consensus, we decided to carry out a large-scale and completely surprise missile operation against the Ain al-Asad base, which is the most important American base in Iraq, to inflict destruction,” Shamkhani said.

He also stated that due to Iran’s close relations with Iraq and the ‘neighborly considerations,’ the former Iraqi prime minister was informed half an hour before the operation to give the country sufficient time for precautionary measures.

He said, “Making false statements by a person like Trump, who is known for lying, and who has now re-entered the presidential election scene in the US, despite serious political, economic, and corruption cases, is not strange.”

The US media, like the CNN, have also debunked Trump’s claims that Iran’s missiles missed the base.

The Washington Post noted in its own fact check last year that several Iranian missiles hit the al-Asad base Iran targeted in the retaliatory attack.