Iran Leader: Nothing wrong with a deal if Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remains untouched

He told a group of nuclear officials and scientists in Tehran on Sunday that there is nothing wrong with reaching a deal if Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remains untouched, urging vigilance when dealing with the West, as “it has reneged on its promises many times and its untrustworthiness is now proven.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iranian nuclear managers, authorities and activists have over the past years set up important infrastructure for the country’s nuclear industry.

“You may want to reach agreements in some fields. Nothing is wrong with [reaching] agreements, but the infrastructure must remain intact. They must not be harmed. They are the fruit of others’ endeavors,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“We were dealt blows because of these misplaced trusts. It is very important that a nation and the officials of a country know and understand where they should trust and where not. We have understood it over the past twenty years. We understood who is trustworthy and who is not,” the Leader said.

He also said the enemies use the claim that Iran is developing nuclear weapons as an excuse to target Iran, but the claim is no more than a lie and they are well aware of it.

“The enemies have created a nuclear challenge for us for twenty years because they know that the movement in the nuclear industry is the key to the country’s scientific progress,” the Leader said. “The excuse of nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the enemies) know it too.”

“Based on our Islamic basis, we do not want to go towards [nuclear] weapons. Otherwise, they (the enemies) would not have been able to stop it, as until now they could not stop our nuclear developments,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The Leader described the nuclear industry as one of the most important components of the country’s power, credibility and strength, saying that the industry is key to progress in many fields.

He further said that the industry improves people’s lives in technical, economic and health sectors and adds weight to the country’s global and international political standing.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the 20-year nuclear challenge demonstrated the extraordinary ability and talent of Iranian youth despite sanctions as well as threats against scientists and the assassination of some of them.

The challenge also laid bare the inhuman, unfair and bullying logic of opponents, who have expectations from us beyond existing safeguards agreements, the Leader asserted.

The challenge, he added, further exposed the unreliability of the promises made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the opposite in the talks aimed at reviving the 2025 nuclear deal.