Leader Informed of Plane Downing Friday, Urged Honesty in Telling Public

Fars News Agency reported on Saturday that Ayatollah Khamenei has been notified on Friday morning of the real cause of a January 8 crash of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, after the Iranian top military commanders became confident of a human error in downing of the passenger plane.

Immediately after being informed about the disastrous mistake from the Iranian air defence in the accident, the Leader ordered an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council on Friday noon to examine the issues, and emphasized that right after conclusion of the session, “the truth behind the accident and the results of the investigation must be reported to the public explicitly and candidly by the relevant organizations,” the report added.

It was after Ayatollah Khamenei’s order that the Supreme National Security Council convened again on Friday night, which resulted in the Saturday morning statements by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the president.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces admitted in a statement this morning that its air defence system has “unintentionally” hit the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran early Wednesday, killing all the 176 people on board.