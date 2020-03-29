Leader Hails Coronavirus Screening Scheme in Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday sent a letter to Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki to once again express gratitude to the minister, his colleagues and the entire health and medical system in Iran for their efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

“The screening scheme is a great job,” the Leader said in the letter, noting that employing the assistance of the Basij forces and voluntary popular forces will greatly help the country get rid of the contagious disease.

“It is important not to let the pace of all-out efforts decrease,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The Leader had earlier advised the whole Iranian organizations to work in close cooperation with the Health Ministry in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Iran’s death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 2,640 on Sunday, while the total number of infected cases exceeded 38,300.

Iran’s Health Ministry says about 60 million Iranians have been screened by health centres and 97.3 percent of them are happy with the results of the plan.