Lawyers for Hamid Nouri put up a defense of him at Swedish jail 

The lawyers rejected a claim that late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini issued a fatwa to massacre the prisoners in 1988, as alleged by the Mojahedin Khalq terrorist group.

Most of the prisoners back then were members of the MKO.

The lawyers said basically Imam Khomeini did not issue a fatwa to this effect in the first place because any such religious decree issued by Shia authority would be announced openly and nothing is secret about this.

They said when a 3-member committee was formed back then to make a decision as to the MKO’s jailed members, Hamid Nouri was a prison guard, not a member of the committee.

A court in Sweden has sentenced Nouri to life in prison over alleged rights violations against the MKO’s members.

Nouri’s lawyers appealed against the verdict. The latest hearings pertain to the appeals court in Sweden.