Lawmakers approve budget on tar and natural gas for underprivileged areas

This was announced by the commission’s spokesman Rahim Zare. He said part of the funding for natural gas pipelines covers incomplete projects with a focus on projects in villages and cities in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, southern oil and natural gas producing provinces, cold areas of the provinces that lie on Zagros mountain chain as well as other mountainous and remote villages along with areas with urban and rural access to natural gas at a level below the national average.

The lawmaker added that the free tar will be distributed among the Housing Foundation of the Islamic Revolution for asphalt pavement of roads, to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for asphalt pavement of byways and rural routes as well as other road links and the Education Ministry for renovation of schools, among others.

He also stressed that the commission authorized the Oil Ministry to construct a petrochemical plant for heavy crude processing with an input capacity of 300,000 barrels of oil per day, using the cooperation of the private sector and through foreign investment, or investment in exchange for oil.