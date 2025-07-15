Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Lavrov says time for dialogue with Iran has come, emphasizes diplomatic solution to nuclear issue

By IFP Editorial Staff

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two officials held talks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, China.

During the meeting, Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s stance that the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program must be addressed strictly through peaceful dialogue and in accordance with international law.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international matters of mutual interest, underscoring the growing significance of diplomatic coordination between Tehran and Moscow.

Lavrov stated at the beginning of the meeting, “We now have the opportunity to discuss several developments that are unfolding rapidly.”

The report also notes that both parties agreed to continue consultations at various levels in the near future, highlighting the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement between the two sides, especially following Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel last month and its aftermath.

