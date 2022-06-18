Land border between Iran and Iraq reopens for pilgrims vis free

Reports say following a pledge by Iraq’s Interior Minister Othman al-Qanemi in talks with Iranian officials, Iraqi security forces were deployed to the land border crossings and now Iranians may cross into the Arab country for pilgrimage without having to get visas.

Pilgrimage to holy sites in Iraq is now allowed after 27 months. During the period, the sites were closed mainly due to the Covid pandemic.

The director of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization says the religious visits to Iraq are starting this week though as per the Iraqi interior minister they were supposed to begin last week.

Seyyed Sadegh Hosseini added that 2,500 Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq each day via the land border.

During his negotiations with Iranian officials, the Iraqi interior minister added that Iraq had already waived visa for Iranians who travel to the Arab country by air.