Kuwait says ready for legal talks with Iran over common gas field

Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian also underlined the need to demarcate the maritime border between the two countries.

His comments follow recent reports that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have started the development of Arash gas field in the Persian Gulf. The Field is located on the maritime borders of Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The top Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed hope that the ceasefire in Yemen will hold and pave the way for talks between Yemeni factions and the resolution of the Yemen crisis.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister invited Amir Abdollahian to visit Kuwait for talks over the trend of expanding bilateral ties and over regional developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, for his turn, declared Iran’s readiness for expansion of bilateral ties with Kuwait and for regional talks.

He said, “We believe that regional cooperation benefits regional security, progress and development.”

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the ceasefire in Yemen, saying Iran welcomes the truce and stresses the need for the full removal of the siege of Yemen and for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.