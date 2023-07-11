Iran calls for demarcation, exploitation of Persian Gulf gas field

Reacting to issues recently raised about the field, Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday, “This issue, along with maritime border demarcation, has been one of the topics discussed between Iran and Kuwait.”

Kanaani added, “The last round of legal and technical negotiations in this regard was held on 13 March 2023 in Tehran between Iranian and Kuwaiti delegations.”

The Iranian official stressed that Tehran takes into account common interests and the principle of good neighborliness with all neighbors, including Kuwait, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always paid attention to issues related to the delimitation of maritime boundaries and the exploitation of common hydrocarbon resources.“

The spokesman said, “The policy of the Iranian government is based on dialog, cooperation and participation, and the issues between the two sides will be pursued within the same framework.”

The Arash gas field, known as al-Durra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is an offshore natural gas field falling in the neutral zone between Iran and the two Arab states.

Kuwait has recently said that it enjoys “full rights” along with Saudi Arabia to the Arash Gas Field, a claim categorically rejected by Iran.