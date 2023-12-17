Iran says supports Kuwait under new Emir                                       

Hossein Amirabdollahian who has travelled to Kuwait held talks with the country’s new Emir Mashaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday.

While offering condolences over the death of Kuwait’s late emir on behalf of the Iranian president, government and people, Amirabdollahian congratulated the new emir on his accession.

Amirabdollahian further reaffirmed Iran’s support for Kuwait.

He then described the Iran-Kuwait ties as good and expressed hope that during the new period bilateral relations between the two countries will expand more than ever before.

The new Kuwaiti emir for his part sent his warm greetings to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president.

He also thanked Iran for its message of condolence and stressed that he has instructed Kuwait’s foreign minister and other cabinet members to push for expanding relations with Iran in all spheres.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, has been named as new Kuwaiti Emir following the passing of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday.