Wednesday, August 2, 2023
IFP Exclusive

Iran says “not to budge an inch” on own rights in Persian Gulf gas field

By IFP Editorial Staff
Arash gas field

Referring to Iran's joint oil and gas fields with the neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian Minister of Petroleum stressed: "We will not budge an inch on Iran's exploitation rights in the Arash gas field."

Javad Owji stated that Iran has several joint gas and oil fields with neighboring countries. The Iranian Minister of Petroleum added that the joint fields are being exploited with mutual understanding.

Owji has previously stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the amicable settlement of border and maritime disputes, including those over the Arash gas field, with its neighbors.

The strategic offshore gas field, known as Arash in Iran and al-Dorra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is located in the interlocking marine region between Kuwait and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

The dispute has been lingering for decades, with all the stakeholders insisting that they own the gas field.

