Saudi foreign minister: Iran on Path to de-escalate tensions with Israel

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, bin Farhan emphasized that Tehran has communicated its desire through the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to avoid ongoing regional conflicts and does not see the continuation of tensions as beneficial.

Regarding Saudi-Iranian relations, Bin Farhan noted that the goal of their dialogue is to ensure that bilateral relations proceed correctly.

Bin Farhan also addressed recent reports about a possible joint military exercise between Saudi Arabia and Iran, stating that no such exercises have taken place and it is unlikely they will occur in the near future given the current regional conditions.

Meanwhile, the Saudi foreign minister asserted that a Palestinian state must be established, and the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own destiny must be guaranteed.

He clarified that normalizing relations with Israel is not on the agenda for the Saudi Kingdom until a solution for establishing a Palestinian state is found.

The Saudi foreign minister emphasized that Palestine should achieve full membership in the United Nations as soon as possible, without any delays.

He condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in a humanitarian disaster, and called for the implementation of a two-state solution with practical steps taken towards this goal.