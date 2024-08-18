Kremlin spokesman: Putin anxiously waiting to meet Iran President Pezeshkian 

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russian President Vladimir Putin is anxiously looking forward to meeting with Pezeshkian.

Peskov said, “We hope the Iranian president will come to the summit because we will be pleased to meet him”.

He added that Putin is preparing to hold talks with Pezeshkian.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, also confirmed that Russia has invited the Iranian president to the BRICS summit.

The Iranian ambassador did not rule out the possibility of Iran and Russia signing a comprehensive partnership treaty during Pezeshkian’s stay in Russia.

On July 8, Putin held talks with Pezeshkian on the phone and congratulated him on his election as Iran’s new president.

Iran joined the emerging economies, BRICS, on January 1, 2024. The grouping’s summit is scheduled to be held in Kazan, Russia in October.

BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.