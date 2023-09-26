Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Kremlin says Putin, Raisi discuss steps to ensure Iran joining full-fledged BRICS activities, Nagorno-Karabakh

By IFP Media Wire
Kremlin

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that the Russian and Iranian presidents held a telephone conversation on Tuesday at the initiative of the Iranian side. Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi have discussed the steps to ensure Tehran's joining full-fledged BRICS activities as well as the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

“Ebrahim Raisi thanked for the support of the Iranian application to join the BRICS. Steps were discussed to ensure that Iran smoothly joins the full-fledged activities of this association, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in it in 2024,” the Kremlin said.

The presidents also confirmed intention to strengthen trade and economic ties, as well as to promote joint energy and transport projects, it added.

Putin and Raisi also expressed interest in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform.

“Mutual interest was expressed in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform [Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey].”

The Kremlin also announced that Putin and Raisi had a detailed exchange of views on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.

“A detailed exchange of views was held on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the issue of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Putin also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, the protection of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The presidents also stressed the importance of resolving all issues on Nagoro-Karabakh only by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

SourceRIA Novosti

