Kremlin: President Putin to visit Iran next week

By IFP Media Wire
Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

Peskov told reporters that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin met with his Iranian opposite number Ebrahim Raisi during his trip to Ashgabat in mid-July.

In January, Raisi visited Moscow at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

In a meeting with Putin, the Iranian president noted there was no hindrance in the way of further expanding relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation.

