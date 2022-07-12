Kremlin: President Putin to visit Iran next week

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

Peskov told reporters that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin met with his Iranian opposite number Ebrahim Raisi during his trip to Ashgabat in mid-July.

In January, Raisi visited Moscow at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

In a meeting with Putin, the Iranian president noted there was no hindrance in the way of further expanding relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation.