Kremlin says Moscow and Tehran to resume mutually beneficial relations despite US pressure

“We never had any illusions that the US would give up its attempts to put pressure on Russia, Iran and other countries that are looking for truly mutually beneficial cooperation. We always knew that the pressure would continue,” he told reporters.

However, this pressure will not affect the building of mutually beneficial relations between Russia and its partners, the spokesman added.

“But we have also always been confident that both Russia and a whole group of countries, including Iran, which, by the way, has adapted very, very well to this pressure from the US, will continue their systematic work to build a relationship based on mutual benefit, mutual respect, consideration of each other’s interests and concerns,” Peskov continued.

Russia and Iran have recently started to deepen their economic and energy ties to counter Western sanctions faced by both countries.