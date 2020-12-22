Knowledge-Based Economy Pivot of Iran’s Development: Official

A senior Iranian official says knowledge-based economy is a must in the minds of the country’s decision-makers as one of the pivots of Iran’s development.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the President’s Office, said the concept of “universities” has been closely intertwined with “innovation” in recent years.

“Until a decade ago, companies were mostly formed based on money, but in recent years, firms empowered by ideas and capabilities created by the brain have the upper hand,” he noted.

“Although, in the past, countries with military power were ahead [of other countries], today countries in possession of creative human assets have that power,” he added.

Vaezi noted universities are shifting from the education-based trend to one aimed at producing wealth from knowledge.

“Many of knowledge-based companies have contributed to the production of not only wealth, but also science in different countries,” he explained.

“The issue of knowledge-based economy is a must in the minds of the country’s decision-makers as one of the pivots of development,” he said.