Killer of Iranian park ranger arrested in surprise operation

Colonel Mansour Silavi, Behbahan County’s police chief, said the arrest followed detailed investigations and coordination with judicial authorities.

The operation comes just days after Didban was killed while responding to reports of gunfire in the Tang-e Bistom area.

Didban, 51, was ambushed on Tuesday by illegal hunters and shot in the head at close range with an assault rifle before he could exit his vehicle.

The assailants fled the scene with his gear. He had served more than 20 years in the Department of Environment and was known for his expertise and dedication.

The Khaeez Protected Area spans over 32,000 hectares across parts of Khuzestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, though it is managed by the latter.

Investigations are ongoing as police search for additional suspects involved in the killing.