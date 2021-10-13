Khorasan Razavi’s new governor appointed

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A new governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi’s Province has been appointed.
Yaghoubali Nazari was formerly the commander of Imam Reza Corps, deputy commander of the Fifth Brigade several other divisions of the IRGC in Khorasan.

The governor of Khorasan Razavi is a key post given that the province is highly important strategically. 

Khorasan Razavi borders Afghanistan. The province exports huge quantities of goods to Afghanistan itself and is also used as a transit route for exports from other parts of Iran and even from other countries like Turkey to the neighboring country. 

Khorasan Razavi that houses the holey shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, also hosts millions of pilgrims from across Iran and foreign countries each year who.  A study has shown that tourism in the province has the highest contribution to economic growth.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here