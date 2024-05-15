Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsIncidents

At least five dead in floods in northeastern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Heavy rainfalls triggered flash floods in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi on Wednesday, leaving casualties and causing material damage.

In the provincial capital Mashhad, the roads were blocked and some cars were caught in the flood.

Five people lost their lives to the natural disaster in Mashhad.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Organization Pirhossein Koulivand said the fatalities were caused after the flooding in the Enqelab Square underpass.

In Mashhad’s tourist Neighborhood of Torghabeh , the rivers burst their banks due to the showers which sprang the crisis management of the county into action.

The flow of floods washed away many vehicles.

Koulivand warned that the weather forecast predicts heavy rain and flooding in Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, and Semnan provinces in the next 40 hours.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks