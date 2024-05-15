At least five dead in floods in northeastern Iran

In the provincial capital Mashhad, the roads were blocked and some cars were caught in the flood.

Five people lost their lives to the natural disaster in Mashhad.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Organization Pirhossein Koulivand said the fatalities were caused after the flooding in the Enqelab Square underpass.

In Mashhad’s tourist Neighborhood of Torghabeh , the rivers burst their banks due to the showers which sprang the crisis management of the county into action.

1 of 8

The flow of floods washed away many vehicles.

Koulivand warned that the weather forecast predicts heavy rain and flooding in Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, and Semnan provinces in the next 40 hours.