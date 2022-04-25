Khatibzadeh: Latest round of Iran-Saudi talks ‘positive, progressive’

“The talks were progressive and positive,” he said in his weekly presser with Iranian and foreign reporters.

Khatibzadeh also answered a question on whether there would be a meeting between foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the near future.

“We are not at that stage yet,” he said.

The spokesman also talked about the upcoming International Quds Day – marked on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said despite the plots by the Israeli regime, the public opinion of the Muslim world still considers the issue of Palestine as its topmost issue.

Khatibzadeh said the issue of Palestine is the main issue of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and all freedom-seeking countries.

He said the “usurper” regime has made it a “tradition” to become “more blatant whenever its reveals its ties with certain countries”.

The spokesman also talked about the nuclear negotiations in Vienna, stressing that what is related to Iran, the European Union, Russia and China in the talks is already over and the coordinator for the talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is advancing what remains to be resolved between Iran and the United States.

“Iran and the EU believe that a lingered break does not help the talks and meetings should be renewed as soon as possible. What is important is that the talks have not been halted and are underway through the coordinator of the talks in Vienna,” he said.

Khatibzadeh also touched on the recent series of blasts in Afghanistan. He said the situation in Afghanistan, including the situation of all ethnic and religious groups, has been important for the Islamic Republic of Iran from the day one, stressing that the rulers of Afghanistan have been reminded of their responsibility with respect to all ethnicities and groups.

He said Iran “seriously regrets” the fact that the rulers have so far failed to restore the necessary security in certain areas.

“We are ready to share our experience in fighting such terrorist groups with the rulers of Afghanistan,” he said.