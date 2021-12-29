Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Khatibzadeh: Israel attack on Syria’s Latakia inhumane, immoral

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned Israel’s latest attack against Syria that targeted food and medicine storage places in the port city of Latakia.

Khatibzadeh said the attack is not only an act of aggression against a UN member and violation of its sovereignty but it also constitutes a hostile move and a clear example of provoking crisis and creating chaos in the region by this regime.
Khatibzadeh described the Israeli attack on Latakia as an inhumane and immoral act.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the Zionist regime’s leaders can’t stand stability and peace in the region and have defined their own security as regional insecurity and instability.

He noted that Israel makes a mockery of international law by repeatedly attacking Syrian soil under false pretexts.

Khatibzadeh added that the people and government of the Arab Republic of Syria have a legitimate right to defend themselves against such acts of aggression.

He also called on international bodies to prevent the repetition of assaults by the Israeli regime, adding that silence on such acts of aggression will only cause the regime think it can continue down that path with impunity.

