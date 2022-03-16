Khatibzadeh: Iran seeks strengthening friendship with regional countries

Khatibzadeh also said the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi tries to achieve that goal by relying on commonalities between Iran and other regional nations.

He underlined that today’s world needs peace and co-existence more than ever before.

Khatibzadeh also congratulated the Persian New Year, saying, “We believe that Nowruz and the new century mark the beginning of our great endeavors.”

Khatibzadeh was speaking at a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and diplomats at the diplomatic club of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Raisi administration has made increased relations with neighbors and regional countries the centerpiece of its foreign policy. The administration however says this does not mean that Iran is not after boosting ties with extra-regional nations.