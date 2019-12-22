Iran’s New Envoy to Russia Meets Foreign Minister Zarif

By
Emad Askarieh
-

Iran’s new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before starting his mission.

Kazem Jalali, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s incoming ambassador to the Russian Federation, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday before travelling to Moscow to take office.

In the meeting, the new ambassador held consultations with the foreign minister over various aspects of the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia and over his mission in Moscow.

In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif highlighted the age-old and strategic relations between the two neighbors, provided instructions and gave the necessary advice on the promotion of bilateral ties between the two states, and wished the ambassador luck in his new post.

Emad Askarieh
Emad Askarieh
Emad Askarieh has worked as a journalist since 2002. The main focus of his work is foreign policy and world diplomacy. He started his career at Iran Front Page Media Group, and is currently serving as the World Editor and the Vice-President for Executive Affairs at the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*