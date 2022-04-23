Kahtibzdeh: Terrorists seeking to wage civil war in Afghanistan

On Friday, a huge bomb explosion tipped through the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque for Sunni Muslims killing 33 and injuring 43 more.

The attack took place at a time when worshipers had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. Khatibzadeh pointed to a series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past days and described the escalation of violence as a source of deep concern.

“The attack on the Sunni mosque in Kunduz Province, which followed Wednesday’s attack on the Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, clearly shows the evil goals of the terrorists serving as mercenaries for foreigners, who are seeking to wage a civil war in Afghanistan,” he added.

The new terror attack follows four similar bombings across Afghanistan on Thursday, all claimed by Daesh. One of the attacks tore through a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afhhanistan, killing at least 40 people and wounding around 100 others.