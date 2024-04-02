Iranian journalist: Iran should strike Israel’s diplomatic missions

Hossein Shariatmadari, wrote in an article on Tuesday, “The Zionist regime has launched a military attack on the Iranian consulate in a third country, contrary to the well-known international law. Therefore, based on the principle of “retaliation”, attacking the fake Israeli regime’s embassies and consulates in any other countries is the Islamic Republic of Iran’s absolute right.”

The chief editor of Kayhan newspaper also slammed the United Nations for recognizing the Israeli regime, saying “It should firstly, recognize the Vienna Convention and secondly, respect the well-known principle of retaliation in international law and support Iran’s attack on the fake Israeli regime’s diplomatic centers.”

The Israeli regime fired 6 missiles from the occupied Golan Heights at Iran’s Consulate General in Damascus on Monday evening, killing seven Iranian military advisors and commanders affiliated with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force.

Senior IRGC commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi along with his comrades were killed in the strike.