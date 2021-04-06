JCPOA Joint Commission Wraps Up First Round of Talks in Vienna

Delegations attending the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which is underway in the Grand Hotel of Vienna, concluded the first round of their in-person talks with an agreement on resumption of their consultations at the level of experts.

According to the agreement, two parallel expert meetings will be held among members of the JCPOA Joint Commission on technical aspects of the removal of sanctions and nuclear issues.

These expert meetings are expected to focus on consultations and discussions over the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues, and the outcome of these talks is to be reported to the Joint Commission.

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the head of the Iranian delegation, stressed at the meeting that the removal of the US sanctions is the first and most necessary move to revive the JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to stop its remedial nuclear measures and return to the full implementation of the JCPOA immediately after it verifies the removal of sanctions,” he added.