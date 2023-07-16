Sunday, July 16, 2023
Japanese embassy in Tehran offers condolences over passing of Iranian voice actor

By IFP Editorial Staff
Japanese anime football series

Japan’s embassy in Tehran has issued a statement to offer condolences over the death of Ali Mohammad Ashkboos, an Iranian dubbing artist who portrayed a character in a popular Japanese anime football series.

Ashkboos read the parts of Captain Tsubasa in the anime series known in Iran as “The Footballers”.

The Japanese embassy said the late dubbing artist played a key role in making the Japanese animation films popular in Iran.

Ahkboos died of a disease on Thursday at the age of 78.

The manga series “The Footballers” was written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi.

The animation film mainly revolves around the sport of association football focusing on Tsubasa Oozora and his relationship with his friends, rivalries with his opponents, training, competition and the action and outcome of each football match.

