Japan PM says ready to help resume JCPOA talks

In a meeting with the visiting Iranian foreign minister on Monday afternoon, Kishida added that Tokyo also backs the full implementation of all parties’ obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Japanese prime minister welcomed the continuation of positive interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in turn, welcomed the drawing of a roadmap for long-term cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo, stressing the need for the two sides to boost their political, economic and cultural relations.

The Iranian foreign minister further highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s prominent role in bolstering energy security in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian foreign minister said the new developments in the region herald the expansion of regional cooperation aimed at promoting stability, security, development and inclusive prosperity.

Amirabdollahian described Japan’s role in supporting this process as important. He then outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance on the Ukraine crisis and its support for finding a political solution to conflict.

He described the Japanese prime minister’s deep knowledge of relations between the two countries and the developments in the region as a valuable asset for promoting bilateral interactions.

The two sides also discussed Iran’s safeguards cooperation with the IAEA.