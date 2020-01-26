Istanbul-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Tehran

The Airbus 306 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, where almost all Iranian international flights land and take off.

The Information Desk of Imam Khomeini Airport has confirmed the news to ISNA.

The passengers or crew has not suffered any injury, according to media reports.

The incident comes a couple of weeks after Iran’s Air Defence accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner near Teheran on Jan 8, killing all 176 aboard.