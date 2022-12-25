Israelis protest against Netanyahu-led administration

About a thousand protesters and left-wing activists blocked roads near the center of Horev, marched with burning torches, and chanted against the initiatives of Likud political party and its partners.

The main focus of the demonstration was a series of controversial bills that the right-wing coalition is trying to push through Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

In addition to bills, there is a law that would allow for the chairman of the Shas religious political party, Arye Deri, to assume a ministerial position despite a past conviction for tax offenses.

The participants called on all Israelis to “demonstrate against the dangerous legislations being promoted by the incoming criminal administration.”

The protest was attended by former minister for military affairs Moshe Ya’alon, former Israeli army spokesman Brigadier-General Ron Kitri, and several formerly top-brass military commanders.

The participants said the demonstration was in continuation of the rally staged a week earlier at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. That demonstration was attended by thousands of protesters.

It mainly targeted the incoming right-wing coalition administration, and their legislative blitz to pass a slew of controversial laws.

Netanyahu, as the Likud chairman, is currently engaged with assembling a coalition that will see far-right figures Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party likely exert more power over occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, and with the police.