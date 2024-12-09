Israeli soldiers occupy more territory in Syria: Report

The outlet quoted Katz as saying he instructed the military on Sunday night “to act immediately in Syria” and that soldiers “continued to seize additional points in the buffer zone”.

Katz also added he instructed the military “to create a security zone free of heavy strategic weapons and terrorist infrastructures that could threaten Israel”.

The move aims “to thwart the renewal of the weapons smuggling route from Iran to Lebanon through Syria and at border crossing points”.

The Israeli military on Sunday morning moved to seize a buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights as the Bashar Assad government falls in Damascus.

The Golan Heights was partly occupied by Israel in 1967, with a buffer zone separating territory they control and territory still held by Syria created in 1974.

Following the ousting of Assad on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the end of his rule meant that the 50-year-old “disengagement agreement” between the two countries had collapsed and “Syrian forces have abandoned their positions”.

“I directed the [Israeli military] yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border,” he added.

He made the announcement during a visit to the Golan Heights, which is recognised by the vast majority of the world as occupied, with the notable exception of the US.

Later, reports suggested that Israel has seized territory in Syrian-controlled areas of the Golan Heights. The Israeli army also ordered residents of five communities in Syria-controlled territory not to leave their homes until further notice. The communities named were Ofania, Quneitra, Al-Hamidiyah, Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah and Al-Qahtania.

Although Netanyahu has publicly welcomed the fall of Assad, he has remained wary about the opposition forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate that has been traditionally deeply hostile to Israel.

The Israeli army on Sunday announced a troop deployment to the Golan Heights, citing “the possible entry of armed individuals into the buffer zone”.

“Following the recent events in Syria … the [military] has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defence, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel,” it said in a statement, adding that it would “continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel”.

It noted that Israel was “not interfering with the internal events in Syria”.

On Sunday, Israeli military aircrafts reportedly bombed Syrian military bases that have fallen into rebel hands. Later on Sunday, there were reports that Israel had struck a scientific research centre in the capital.

Syrian rebels seized Damascus early on Sunday, and announced that Assad had fled to an unknown destination, ending more than five decades of brutal dynastic rule.

Opposition fighters entered Damascus around 5am local time without resistance, quickly capturing the airport, the state TV building and many other strategic government facilities.

Assad had reportedly boarded a plane before the rebels reached the capital and fled to Russia.