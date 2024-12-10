Israeli attacks southern Lebanon despite cease-fire, casualties reported

A military statement said Israeli forces struck a car near a military checkpoint in Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and injuring four soldiers.

Israeli forces also shelled the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura, the state-run National News Agency said, without providing details about injuries.

On Sunday, three Lebanese were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Dibbin town in southern Lebanon.

At least 24 people have been killed and 24 others injured since a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Nov. 27, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 160 Israeli violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force last month.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The US and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement’s implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.