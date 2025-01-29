Israeli military kills more Palestinians during West Bank raids

The attacks are part of an escalating campaign in the Palestinian territory, which has killed dozens of Palestinians since the start of the year.

According to the news outlet Arab48, dozens of homes across the West Bank have been raided and many Palestinians were detained in the process, including children.

Military operations in Jenin and Tulkarm have displaced Palestinians as Israeli soldiers demolish homes, buildings, businesses and infrastructure.

Refugee camps in the two cities, where Palestinians forced out of other areas have sought shelter, have also been targeted by the Israeli army.

According to local reports, two Palestinians have been killed during the past 24 hours in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, with at least four others left wounded in the Nur Shams camp, east of the city.

The two men killed were identified as the commander of the Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm camp, Ihab Abu Attiya, 23, and another man, Ramez al-Dumairi, 24.

Journalists and reporters attempting to cover the events have also been attacked with sound bombs and shells, leaving the Palestinian journalist Nagham al-Zayet wounded by shrapnel.

According to witnesses, Israeli bulldozers have caused extensive damage to Tulkarm’s infrastructure, uprooting trees and damaging roads, including one leading to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Government Hospital.

The medical facility has been under Israeli siege, disrupting the work of ambulance drivers, as well as medics inside the building.

Meanwhile in Jenin, Israeli military operations have continued for the eighth consecutive day, resulting in the killing of 16, and the wounding of many more.

At least 100 homes have been destroyed in the ongoing Israeli assault, leaving many families displaced, Wafa has reported.

A local journalist said that Israeli troops continued to arrive in the Palestinian city, bringing with them bulldozers.

Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank are going to deepen suffering and violence against Palestinians, a group of UN special rapporteurs and independent experts warned on Monday.

“We are dismayed by the escalation of deadly violence sweeping through Jenin and the rest of the occupied West Bank,” the experts stated, adding, “Israel’s repression seems to have no end in sight.”

“The Israeli government must instruct its military and security forces to immediately cease any use of excessive force and exercise restraint and withdraw its troops from the occupied West Bank, as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2024.”