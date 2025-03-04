Israeli military kills Palestinian in Jenin amid ongoing offensive in West Bank

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the Israeli army handed over to its medical teams “a martyr in his twenties in the Eastern neighborhood of Jenin.”

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large number of Israeli forces, escorted by bulldozers, broke into the eastern neighborhood of Jenin at dawn on Tuesday.

Armed clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters, along with sounds of explosions, were reported in the area, the witnesses also said.

They added that the Israeli bulldozers embarked on destroying infrastructure in the neighborhood, including razing of roads.

The Israeli army has been conducting operations in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing at least 65 people and displacing thousands.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the continued military offensive is part of a broader plan by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to annex the West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution.

The raids were the latest in the military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 928 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is “unlawful,” demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.