Israeli air raid kills 10 Palestinians in West Bank

At least 10 Palestinians were killed, and many others were seriously injured on Wednesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammun in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to a brief statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, ten fatalities and a number of wounded individuals arrived at Tubas Governmental Hospital following the horrific attack.

The Palestinian group has said in a statement that Israel’s deadly air strike in Tammun, a town in the Tubas governorate of the occupied West Bank, will not “break our resistance and will not terrorise our people”.

Hamas condemned the attack as a criminal act and called on Palestinians to resist the Israeli occupation.

The escalation in the West Bank comes amid a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in Gaza following 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that killed over 47,400 people and injured over 111,000 others.

Reports say Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government partners demanded an escalation in the West Bank in return for not bringing down the government over the ceasefire deal.

At least 890 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

